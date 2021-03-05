Insider Selling: SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Ricchiuto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 179,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $820.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SP Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

