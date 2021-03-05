Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 6,276 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $430,157.04.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $128,090.30.

On Thursday, December 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $192,920.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.94. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

