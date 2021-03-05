Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells $718,800.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

