Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

