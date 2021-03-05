Insider Selling: TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Sells $139,650.00 in Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00.

Shares of TCF opened at $46.42 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,439,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

