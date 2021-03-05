Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$400,519.20 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00.

TSE TIH opened at C$92.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

