Insider Selling: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

