Insureum Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $414,114.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

