Inter Parfums, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. 156,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 51.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.