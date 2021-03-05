Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

IPAR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.47. 141,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,866. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 in the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

