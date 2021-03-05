Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,648,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,176,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,355,809 shares of company stock worth $89,748,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

