Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

