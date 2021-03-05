Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.