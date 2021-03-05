International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 4.44. International Baler has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.59.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

