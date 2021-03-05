International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.97. 163,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

