International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Game Technology traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 24893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

