International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 64.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.