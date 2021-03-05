Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Short Interest Update

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the January 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 87,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,487. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

