IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

