Intrust Bank NA Buys 383 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

