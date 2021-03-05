Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 289,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $63.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

