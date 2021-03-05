Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

