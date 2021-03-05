Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 658.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,915,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,059.42 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,096.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

