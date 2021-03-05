Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the January 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

