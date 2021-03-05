Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $886.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.