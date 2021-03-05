Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $9,618,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

