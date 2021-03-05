ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 28th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,726,000.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

IACA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,910. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52.

About ION Acquisition Corp 1

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.