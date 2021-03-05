IOTA Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $473.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00070272 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

