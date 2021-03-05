iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 4.14% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $105,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 144,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 283,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period.

IGLB stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

