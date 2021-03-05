iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

