iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

