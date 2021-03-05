iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $153.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

