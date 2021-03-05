iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 137,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

