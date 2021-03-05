ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISSDY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.