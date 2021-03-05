Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

