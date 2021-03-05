Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

