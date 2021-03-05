IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

