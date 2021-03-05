IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

