J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $171.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.88. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,634. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

