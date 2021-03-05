Jack Engelkes Sells 2,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.