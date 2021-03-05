Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.30 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

