Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 11,696,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,168,211. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

