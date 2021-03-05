Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its Q1 2021

Jamf stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,513 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,707 shares in the company, valued at $500,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,513 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

