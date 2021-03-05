Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $174.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.79.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

