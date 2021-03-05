Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRTK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,995.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

