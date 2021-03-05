Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Univar Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 152,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.