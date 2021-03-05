Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

