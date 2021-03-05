Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.89 ($123.40).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.