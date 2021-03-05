Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,093 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,519% compared to the typical volume of 191 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,150,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.53. 1,542,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,918. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $31.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

