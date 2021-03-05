Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DENSO Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DENSO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

DENSO stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. DENSO has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

